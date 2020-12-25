BidaskClub Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong Sell

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 298,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.