BidaskClub Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Sell

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

FHI stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

