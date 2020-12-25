BidaskClub Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

ABCB stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

