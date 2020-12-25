BidaskClub Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Sell

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

