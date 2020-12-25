BidaskClub Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

