BidaskClub Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Strong Sell

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Employers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Employers stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 152,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 98.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

