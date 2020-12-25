BidaskClub Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Strong Sell

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

