BidaskClub Downgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $341.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

