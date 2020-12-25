BidaskClub Downgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
