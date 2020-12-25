BidaskClub Downgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

