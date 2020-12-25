BidaskClub Downgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Hold

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

