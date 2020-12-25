BidaskClub Downgrades Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to Sell

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

AFL stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,496. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

