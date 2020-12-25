Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

