BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,897 ($24.78).

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,964.40 ($25.67) on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,010 ($26.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,784.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,711.41.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.