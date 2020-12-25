BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) Trading Up 0.4%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.06 and last traded at C$39.79. Approximately 216,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 606,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.37.

