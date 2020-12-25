Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading 7% Higher

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.64. 244,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 455,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $895.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

