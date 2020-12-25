Benchmark Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $85.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

IIVI stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

