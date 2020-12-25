Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Down 0.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 366,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 633,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

