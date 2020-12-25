Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 3,646,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,357. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

