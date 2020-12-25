BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BankFinancial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

