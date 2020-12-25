Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

