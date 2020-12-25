Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 404.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.