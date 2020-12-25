Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
