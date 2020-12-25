BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BancFirst by 1,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

