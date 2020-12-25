Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post $29.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $41.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $105.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.54 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 3,824,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

