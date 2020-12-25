Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BPC stock opened at GBX 2.27 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £102.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)
