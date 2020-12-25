Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BPC stock opened at GBX 2.27 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £102.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

