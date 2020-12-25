Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 6.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,051,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,250,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

