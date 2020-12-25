Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Azul by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.