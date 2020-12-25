Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

ACLS opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

