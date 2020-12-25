Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 297,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

