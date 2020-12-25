Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.32. Avinger shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 14,712,186 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

