Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Trading Down 0.7%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

