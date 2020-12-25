Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avaya by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $157,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.