AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO Sells $16,197,056.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

