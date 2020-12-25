AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 978,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.