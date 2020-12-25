Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Hits $11.23 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $29,146.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00682154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00139837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00362645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

