Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Up 5.7%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shares shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.86. 1,685,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 541,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

