ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Down 0.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 390,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 537,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

