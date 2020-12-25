Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ARHH) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 17,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

About Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

