Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWH. BidaskClub upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of AWH opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

