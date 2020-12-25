Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

