ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

