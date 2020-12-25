Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.01. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

