Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $84.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,687,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.