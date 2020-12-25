Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

