Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Up 0.2%

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127.27 ($1.66). 58,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 158,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a PE ratio of 19.70.

About Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

