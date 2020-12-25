Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) versus Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Financial Comparison

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Timber Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $60,000.00 154.41 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$42.00 million ($22.78) -1.30

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -4,444.44% -384.83% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -81.74% -57.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of ARQ-151 for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical small molecule inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 for hand eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin to the postulated site of inflammation in alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

