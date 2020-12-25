Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

