Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $4.05. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 2,875,434 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.27.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

