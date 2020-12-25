AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,288 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.