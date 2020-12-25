AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,316,000 after buying an additional 1,075,613 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 984,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 1,723,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

