AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

